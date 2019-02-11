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My free tool for downloading massively videos, mp3s from various platforms (french speaking)
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2065 views • February 11, 2019
Here are my explanations in french (english version very soon) about where to catch my free tool and how to rule it for downloading massively lot of videos, mp3s from various platforms including brighteon, rutube, youtube, etc..
The tool registers the link of the last video you've just downloaded and then you can relaunch it later and download only the new releases, just when you decide it.
The purpose is people let down a bit official propaganda and spend more time watching alternative medias.
The tool registers the link of the last video you've just downloaded and then you can relaunch it later and download only the new releases, just when you decide it.
The purpose is people let down a bit official propaganda and spend more time watching alternative medias.
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