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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) SUNDAY 2/10/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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47 views • February 11, 2019
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StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS SUNDAY TRANSMISSION:
BIG TECH'S ALLIANCE WITH AUTHORITARIAN GOVERNMENTS
ANOTHER GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN LOOMS
DOES REPUB SILENCE ON CENSORSHIP, INACTION, COLLUSION, THREATS TO PRESIDENT MAKE BOTH PARTIES NOW ENEMIES OF AMERICA?
MUELLER RUSSIA PROBE TO END MARCH 1ST
POCAHONTAS WARREN: TRUMP MAY NOT BE A FREE PERSON IN 2020
CIRCUS CLOWNS SHEILA JACKSON LEE, HAKEEM JEFFRIES DISRESPECTFUL DISPLAY TO ACTING AG
StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS SUNDAY TRANSMISSION:
BIG TECH'S ALLIANCE WITH AUTHORITARIAN GOVERNMENTS
ANOTHER GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN LOOMS
DOES REPUB SILENCE ON CENSORSHIP, INACTION, COLLUSION, THREATS TO PRESIDENT MAKE BOTH PARTIES NOW ENEMIES OF AMERICA?
MUELLER RUSSIA PROBE TO END MARCH 1ST
POCAHONTAS WARREN: TRUMP MAY NOT BE A FREE PERSON IN 2020
CIRCUS CLOWNS SHEILA JACKSON LEE, HAKEEM JEFFRIES DISRESPECTFUL DISPLAY TO ACTING AG
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