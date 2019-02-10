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Ferrophoto of 4 bar magnets
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43 views • February 10, 2019
The 4 bar magnets were placed in a square or rectangle formation and a ferrophoto plate is placed on top to record the field.
A Ferrophoto magnet field imprint is made by mixing ferrofluid with clear setting epoxy and pressed between to thin plates of plastic. This is placed on top of a magnet configuration the ferrofluid forms to the magnet field and is set in place by the setting epoxy.
A Ferrophoto magnet field imprint is made by mixing ferrofluid with clear setting epoxy and pressed between to thin plates of plastic. This is placed on top of a magnet configuration the ferrofluid forms to the magnet field and is set in place by the setting epoxy.
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