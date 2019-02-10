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BREAKING: DEMs Church of SET/Satan ATTACKS Good Catholic Boys X-Mas Eve OKLAHOMA City [EVIDENCE]
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16 views • February 10, 2019
BREAKING: DEMs Church of SET/Satan ATTACKS Good Catholic Boys X-Mas Eve OKLAHOMA City [EVIDENCE]
[IGNORED News 2015+]
Satan High Priest USES ABORTed HUMAN BLOOD 4 DESECRATION
NEVER FORGET Kavanaugh BAD Treatment
NEVER FORGET Covington Catholic School Students: There Have Been "Threats on Our Lives - School Shooting etc.
NEVER FORGET Clinton Marina Abramovic SPIRIT COOKING Aborted HUMAN Blood
#Vets4Childrescue #InfoWars #NO_abortion #SAVE_AMERICA
[IGNORED News 2015+]
Satan High Priest USES ABORTed HUMAN BLOOD 4 DESECRATION
NEVER FORGET Kavanaugh BAD Treatment
NEVER FORGET Covington Catholic School Students: There Have Been "Threats on Our Lives - School Shooting etc.
NEVER FORGET Clinton Marina Abramovic SPIRIT COOKING Aborted HUMAN Blood
#Vets4Childrescue #InfoWars #NO_abortion #SAVE_AMERICA
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