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Democrats willing to give more wall funding in exchange for fewer ICE detention beds: Graham
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17 views • February 10, 2019
South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says President Trump will not sign a bill that includes less bed space for ICE detention facilities for violent offenders.
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