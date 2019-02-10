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God Healed My Atrial Fibrillation
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67 views • February 10, 2019
I have suffered from this heart condition for over six years and after endless doctor visits and medications, nothing seemed to work. Finally it occurred to me to seriously seek what the BIBLE says about HEALING and I latched onto over 101 verses that have HEALED ME! I will show you how this works and where you can find out those verses! See our web site http://www.NotesOnLife.org/video-play.php for all of our videos and much more.
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