© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AOC got caught in a lie!
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • February 10, 2019
Well, Alexandria Ocasio-cortez got caught in a lie about her Green New Deal FAQ on her blog page. I guess she didn't want to admit that she wanted to provide economic security for those who are unwilling to work.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.