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Fireside Chats: The Clever Ego's Defenses ~ The Armor We Wear
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2 views • February 10, 2019
In this February 2019 Fireside Chat, Lacy Frazer and Marie Mohler discuss the Clever Ego's Defenses ~ and the Armor We Wear. They delve into the mechanisms and efforts our egos make to keep us safe in a world they often find threatening, dangerous, or difficult to manage. These mechanisms are “our armor” and they can be very effective in keeping perceived dangers at bay or challenges under control. But they can also keep us rom our greatest joy. Join us in this engaging and inspiring talk!
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