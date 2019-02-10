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Tears for Zehariaya Al Jabbar
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Zehariaya Al Jabbar
6 yr murdered in Suadi Arbia for being Shia Muslim.
https://citizentruth.org/us-silent-as-7-year-old-boy-brutally-murdered-in-saudi-arabia/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kNhC2_Kxvg&lc=z23ywlzpim2qz5214acdp4312vkl3gwb4scc2yh05u1w03c010c
6 yr murdered in Suadi Arbia for being Shia Muslim.
https://citizentruth.org/us-silent-as-7-year-old-boy-brutally-murdered-in-saudi-arabia/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kNhC2_Kxvg&lc=z23ywlzpim2qz5214acdp4312vkl3gwb4scc2yh05u1w03c010c
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