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02.10.19 A Dozen States Have/Considering Infanticide Laws to Murder Newborns
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25 views • February 10, 2019
These states are: AK, CO, DC, MA, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OR, RI, VT, VA. The DNC is pushing hard for demonrat controlled states to join the fray. They are anticipating SCOTUS to repeal Roe v Wade and will not be denied their blood lust. The myth that SCOTUS leans 5-4 conservative is NOT TRUE. It still leans activist/globalist 5-4.
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