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Donald Trump We need to be surveiled + more
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41 views • February 10, 2019
I saw this when I was re-watching a clip of Trump on Infowars I had downloaded a while back.
I think that it is important to remember that politics is not going to save us.
We need to get out of the mentality of everything will just be solved by electing someone.
What we actually need to do is inform people, carry out projects, research, etc.
And bit by bit we will get there.
I only realised about a few months ago that no politician, even Trump is 'on our side'.
bitchute.com/video/Xd99IUIyZLg/
I think that it is important to remember that politics is not going to save us.
We need to get out of the mentality of everything will just be solved by electing someone.
What we actually need to do is inform people, carry out projects, research, etc.
And bit by bit we will get there.
I only realised about a few months ago that no politician, even Trump is 'on our side'.
bitchute.com/video/Xd99IUIyZLg/
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