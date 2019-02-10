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Sandy Galef Called Out for 'Half Truth' about her NY Abortion Expansion Act of 2019 in Town Hall action. 2/9/19
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98 views • February 10, 2019
MONTROSE NY: Sandy Galef, a sponsor of New York's recent Abortion Expansion Act of 2019, gets an earful from a constituent who shouts "A half truth is a lie." New York's Infanticide Act of 2019 effectively repealed the penalty for killing children all the way up to the time of birth.
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