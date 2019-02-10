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AA-9 Michael DeLeon Talks The Opioid Epidemic, America's Drug Problem, and Recovery
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23 views • February 10, 2019
We are happy to have Michael DeLeon on this episode. Michael is an award-winning filmmaker and has directed and produced four documentaries on addiction, focusing on the opiate and heroin epidemic in America, marijuana legalization and Addiction Recovery. His memoir, “Chasing Detours” will be released in 2019. There are numerous other film and book projects underway.
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▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
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