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Zionists Playing Islamophobia and Anti-Islamophobia Groups | Linda Sarsour | George Soros EXPOSED
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18 views • February 10, 2019
George Soros and Zionist billionaires fund anti-Muslim and so-called Muslim defense activism a la Linda Sarsour in the US, the UK, France...
George Soros funds the anti-Muslim agents provocateurs of Femen. George Soros also funds Linda Sarsour's Arab-American Association and the French CCIF whose stated goal is to stand against anti-Muslim hate speech and violence.
George Soros funds the anti-Muslim agents provocateurs of Femen. George Soros also funds Linda Sarsour's Arab-American Association and the French CCIF whose stated goal is to stand against anti-Muslim hate speech and violence.
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