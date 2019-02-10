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The Wall King- President Trump Must Finish The Wall
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POTUS must build the wall or he will not be reelected in 2020..... Just imagine the feeling of fulfillment once its finished. I can hear the Lion King theme now!
#BuildTheWall #Trump #IllegalImmigration #INFOwars
https://soundcloud.com/infowarsarmy
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/infowars-army-podcast/id1442330642?mt=2
https://twitter.com/DeplorableTodd
https://twitter.com/INFOwarsArmyPod
#BuildTheWall #Trump #IllegalImmigration #INFOwars
https://soundcloud.com/infowarsarmy
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/infowars-army-podcast/id1442330642?mt=2
https://twitter.com/DeplorableTodd
https://twitter.com/INFOwarsArmyPod
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