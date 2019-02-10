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Stratospheric Aerosol Injection AKA, ChemTrails. NOT CONSPIRACY
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51 views • February 10, 2019
Yah, this should go well. This is whats going on at a very high level all around the world, especially in the States. They are slowly killing us. Now they talk bout it in the mainstream because we all exposed it and they couldn't hide it any longer.
#StratosphericAerosolInjection #chemtrails #conspiracy
https://soundcloud.com/infowarsarmy
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/infowars-army-podcast/id1442330642?mt=2
https://twitter.com/DeplorableTodd
https://twitter.com/INFOwarsArmyPod
#StratosphericAerosolInjection #chemtrails #conspiracy
https://soundcloud.com/infowarsarmy
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/infowars-army-podcast/id1442330642?mt=2
https://twitter.com/DeplorableTodd
https://twitter.com/INFOwarsArmyPod
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