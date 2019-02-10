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((("WAKE UP ))) Full Show – MUST SEE: Security Footage Shows FBI / CNN’s Coordinated Criminal Raid On Roger Stone – 02/08/2019
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498 views • February 10, 2019
Someone inside the Senate or House intelligence committee leaked the surveillance footage of the FBI’s pre-dawn raid of Roger Stone’s home. Stone’s lawyers have no idea why the footage was given to a major broadcasting group and fear its release could jeopardize his Saturday hearing that may result in a gag order being placed on him. Also, fatal stabbings have reached a record high in the UK while local police actively waste resources investigating offensive tweets.
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