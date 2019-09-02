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02.9.19 Apple's Ties to Deep State coup d’état, Terrorism and Spying
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14 views • February 10, 2019
Apple's Treachery appears to respect the rights of TERRORISTS more than they do US citizens. They are a globalist company in favor of destroying national sovereignty and an individual's Constitutional rights to privacy, free speech and protection from search and seizure.
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