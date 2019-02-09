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A little figurine of hate. What have we become America?
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3 views • February 09, 2019
If you are looking for something to offend you .. this video just might do that. I discuss some of the utter insanity making headline news today. Let's talk about those things that we are supposed to keep silent about.
Visit www.AwakenedRadio.net for more information.
Visit www.AwakenedRadio.net for more information.
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