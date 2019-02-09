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Strain Review: Forbidden Fruit
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22 views • February 09, 2019
Forbidden Fruit has got to be one of the best strains fragrance wise. The terpenes within Forbidden Fruit smell of sweet cherry and strong citrus overtones. This is because Forbidden Fruit is a cross between Cherry Pie and Tangie. As one can expect from an Indica, Forbidden Fruit is a beautiful deep purple with few orange hairs across the flower. People say they experience a deep body high, which makes it good for relaxation. The THC ranges from 23%-27% and CBD less than 1%.
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