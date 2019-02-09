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Infant Sacrifice Now Being Legalized by Tyrant NY, RI, VA Governors
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41 views • February 09, 2019
Governors Seek To Legalize Murdering New Borns!
Late term/Up To Birth Abortion that kills fully developed babies is now becoming legalized.
New York, Rhode Island and Virginia’s Governors declare war on the innocent.
Post birth abortions coming soon!!!
Dan Bidondi reporting for TruthRadioShow.com
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Late term/Up To Birth Abortion that kills fully developed babies is now becoming legalized.
New York, Rhode Island and Virginia’s Governors declare war on the innocent.
Post birth abortions coming soon!!!
Dan Bidondi reporting for TruthRadioShow.com
******Please donate & support our mission on our secured PayPal account
https://www.paypal.me/DanBidondi
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