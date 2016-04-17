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April 17 2016 Sermon on Sanctification
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18 views • February 09, 2019
Sanctification
But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To him be the glory both now and to the day of eternity. Amen. ~ 2 Peter 3:18 (ESV)
Pastor Sam Kahn for Grapevine Ecclesia which has now merged with Sound Church www.soundchurch.tv
But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To him be the glory both now and to the day of eternity. Amen. ~ 2 Peter 3:18 (ESV)
Pastor Sam Kahn for Grapevine Ecclesia which has now merged with Sound Church www.soundchurch.tv
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