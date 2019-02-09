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WATCH: Hearing Gets Contentious as Whitaker Tells Top Dem 'Your Five Minutes Is Up'
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675 views • February 09, 2019
In a tense exchange with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler during a House hearing Friday, Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker drew gasps when he called time on Nadler's five-minute questioning round.
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