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Goyim Revolution
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206 views • February 09, 2019
Goyim Revolution is a track off "The Flat Earth Movement Album" available here: http://www.ericdubay.bandcamp.com
Lyrics: Nazis took on the Jews and they lost. Germany knew just exactly what it’d cost. They made the ultimate sacrifice for us. Their voices are screaming from the grave listen up. Hitler shut down the Rothschild banks! Kicked all Freemasons out of their ranks! Opened up their lodges for the public to see! Freed Germany from Jewish usury! That’s why they drag Hitler’s...
Lyrics: Nazis took on the Jews and they lost. Germany knew just exactly what it’d cost. They made the ultimate sacrifice for us. Their voices are screaming from the grave listen up. Hitler shut down the Rothschild banks! Kicked all Freemasons out of their ranks! Opened up their lodges for the public to see! Freed Germany from Jewish usury! That’s why they drag Hitler’s...
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