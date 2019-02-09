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Bruce Hitler
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133 views • February 09, 2019
Bruce Hitler is a track from "The Flat Earth Movement Album" available here: http://www.ericdubay.bandcamp.com
Lyrics: Less than 3% of you people read books! This is blasphemy. This is madness. This is Sparta! All type of knowledge ultimately means self-knowledge. There is no future. There's no such thing. It doesn't exist. I don't sleep. You don't sleep? I wait. Take some mushrooms and squeegee your third fucking eye. You've got to say I'm a human-being god-dammit. I don't sleep...
Lyrics: Less than 3% of you people read books! This is blasphemy. This is madness. This is Sparta! All type of knowledge ultimately means self-knowledge. There is no future. There's no such thing. It doesn't exist. I don't sleep. You don't sleep? I wait. Take some mushrooms and squeegee your third fucking eye. You've got to say I'm a human-being god-dammit. I don't sleep...
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