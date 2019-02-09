© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Michael Jackson Rebuttal (Part 1)
Follow
1
Share
Report
44 views • February 09, 2019
originally uploaded by:The Rageaholic
original upload date:Jun 26, 2016
original description:
With the outdated, spurious allegations, generated by a TABLOID, and for some reason, treated as historical fact by everyone from the Huffington Post to Breitbart News... it's time to load up the F-18 and drop some TRUTH BOMBS.
______________________________________
the full original description cannot fit within brighteons subpar description box.
original upload date:Jun 26, 2016
original description:
With the outdated, spurious allegations, generated by a TABLOID, and for some reason, treated as historical fact by everyone from the Huffington Post to Breitbart News... it's time to load up the F-18 and drop some TRUTH BOMBS.
______________________________________
the full original description cannot fit within brighteons subpar description box.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.