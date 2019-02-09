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DEMs Down Under in Venezuela The Chaos of DEM Socialism - Cortez Utopia [EVIDENCE]
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10 views • February 09, 2019
DEMs Down Under in Venezuela The Chaos of DEM Socialism - Cortez Utopia [EVIDENCE]
Cortez PAID 2 Say & Do Socialist Damage
Cortez THIEF - Tax $$$ PAID 4 Her 3000 $ Dress
Cortez FRAUD - Ur Tax $$$ PAID 4 her Time Off
Cortez FRAUD - FREE LOADER - Have U PAY her GREEN DEAL
Do NOT! Submit 2 a NOT! god. BEST OPTION: IGNORE && VOTE THEM/DEMs OUT
Cortez PAID 2 Say & Do Socialist Damage
Cortez THIEF - Tax $$$ PAID 4 Her 3000 $ Dress
Cortez FRAUD - Ur Tax $$$ PAID 4 her Time Off
Cortez FRAUD - FREE LOADER - Have U PAY her GREEN DEAL
Do NOT! Submit 2 a NOT! god. BEST OPTION: IGNORE && VOTE THEM/DEMs OUT
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