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02.9.19 Mueller and Clinton Treachery Busted Wide Open
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15 views • February 09, 2019
Swamp Rat Slimes Finally EXPOSED and Laid Bare! Huge conflicts of interest and dirty dealings among Senior Executive Service (SES) Shadow Government operatives and a seemingly endless list of swamp rats.
AIM: https://aim4truth.org/2019/02/08/muellers-conflict-of-interest-with-hillary-bigger-than-we-knew/
A4I: https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/02/muellers-judge-and-prosecutor-take.html#hidden-fidelity-investment-in-clintons
NHN: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/
AIM: https://aim4truth.org/2019/02/08/muellers-conflict-of-interest-with-hillary-bigger-than-we-knew/
A4I: https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/02/muellers-judge-and-prosecutor-take.html#hidden-fidelity-investment-in-clintons
NHN: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/
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