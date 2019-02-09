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Tucker grills Ocasio-Cortez adviser over 'Green New Deal'
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511 views • February 09, 2019
Tucker Carlson takes on Robert Hockett, Cornell law professor and adviser to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, over the details of the Green New Deal. #Tucker #FoxNews
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