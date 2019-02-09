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ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Friday 2-8-19: BREAKING - FBI Directing CNN Prior To Roger Stone Raid
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22 views • February 09, 2019
Friday, February 8th - Leaked surveillance footage of the FBI’s pre-dawn raid of Roger Stone’s home. Stone’s lawyers have no idea why the footage was given to a major broadcasting group and fear its release could jeopardize his Saturday hearing that may result in a gag order being placed on him. Gerald Celente reveals the best financial options for Americans concerned about the future. Roger Stone delivers a world exclusive on the leaked raid footage.
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