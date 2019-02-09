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Full Show – MUST SEE: Security Cam Footage Shows FBI / CNN’s Coordinated Criminal Raid On Roger Stone – 02/08/2019
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861 views • February 09, 2019
Someone inside the Senate or House intelligence committee leaked the surveillance footage of the FBI’s pre-dawn raid of Roger Stone’s home. Joining Alex Jones on today’s show is trend forecaster Gerald Celente revealing the best financial options for Americans concerned about the future. Furthermore, Roger Stone delivers a world exclusive on the leaked raid footage as well an official statement on his Saturday hearing. Dr. Nick Begich hosts the final hour.
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