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Roger Stone Security Footage Shows CNN Coordinating With FBI Morning Of Raid - War Room Full Show
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581 views • February 09, 2019
Roger Stone drops exclusive footage today on The War Room of the FBI raid on his house, showing how CNN got a leak and was coordinating with the raid. We also hear from a high school listener who found a Alex Jones is satan flyer at his school. Caller weigh in on the epic weak that was.
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http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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