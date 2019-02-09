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2017,03,15_Wed_Alex.mp4
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1 view • February 09, 2019
The beginning of the censorship and banning infowars from the airwaves(hasn't work yet has it?) Trump starts fighting to end the obamacare deigned to implode the economy(an up hill battle) A historic episode!...Glyphosate and its dangers are dicussed/exposed along with promoters. all in all a very enlightening show all around. The 1st hundred days showing much promise.
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