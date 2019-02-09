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FBI Duct Tapes Camera To Cover Up Deep State Criminality
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3366 views • February 09, 2019
An FBI agent used duct tape to cover up surveillance cameras at during the raid on Roger Stone. See for yourself this deep state tactic and possible criminal action.
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