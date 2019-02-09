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Why Roger Stone is Fighting For His Free Speech Rights
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1 view • February 09, 2019
If the deep state and authoritarians are allowed to silence opposition at will, the precedent will be set to silence us all.
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c5e0ac3495b3c0017da8ce8
https://www.newswars.com/infowars-war-room-banned-on-facebook-to-gag-roger-stone/
https://www.infowars.com/infowars-war-room-banned-on-facebook-to-gag-roger-stone/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c5e0ac3495b3c0017da8ce8
https://www.newswars.com/infowars-war-room-banned-on-facebook-to-gag-roger-stone/
https://www.infowars.com/infowars-war-room-banned-on-facebook-to-gag-roger-stone/
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