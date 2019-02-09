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Jerome Corsi Is Claiming Roger Stone Is Trying To Give Him Heart Attacks
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18 views • February 09, 2019
The ongoing saga of Jerome Corsi trying to wiggle his way out of meuller's clutches has been ramped up a notch with Corsi claiming Stone attempted to induce heart attacks and strokes. Corsi has completely left out the lack of nutrition or bad lifestyle choices as possible culprits in that matter.
https://www.infowars.com/roger-stone-the-treachery-of-jerome-corsi/
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/429140-roger-stone-tried-to-induce-heart-attacks-and-strokes-on-corsi-lawsuit
https://www.infowars.com/roger-stone-the-treachery-of-jerome-corsi/
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/429140-roger-stone-tried-to-induce-heart-attacks-and-strokes-on-corsi-lawsuit
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