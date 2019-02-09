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The Lake Laach volcano in Germany is ‘recharging’ with fresh magma
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34 views • February 09, 2019
Feb. 8, 2019– Mary Greeley News – DW: Lake Laach, which is very close to where I’m sitting right now [40 kilometers, or 25 miles from Bonn, Germany] — there are deep earthquakes showing that magma is rising beneath this lake. That sounds… scary. What’s happening?
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81268
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81268
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