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02.8.19 Are There Any Swamp Rats Slimier Than Robert Mueller?
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4 views • February 09, 2019
James Comey was groomed by Robert Mueller so the answer is probably not, though one never knows once the deruging begins. Mueller has lived a life of crime even before his appointment as FBI "Fixer" to cover-up 911 as Director. What do you do when criminals are the top cops and investigators? Call Donald Trump, that's what.
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HWAV: https://youtu.be/G_2S-ngfXhI
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