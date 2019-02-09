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Gerald Celente: Let Americans Vote On An Immigration Referendum, Wall Or Waves
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163 views • February 09, 2019
Gerald Celente joins Alex Jones live via Skype to offer his solution to the border crisis. He believes Americans should vote on the building of the wall versus taking in Central and South American immigrants, however, in his referendum, only individuals who vote against the wall will be held personally fiscally responsible for newcomers.
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