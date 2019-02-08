David Duke Responds to Trump State of the Union

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Streamed live on Feb 5, 2019
Dr. David Duke is a PhD of History, and former member of the House of Representatives in Louisiana. He came within whisper of winning a U.S. Senate Seat in 1990, and in 1991 unseated the sitting Republican governor of Louisiana.
As you can readily discern by this video Dr. Duke is completely different from the image of manufactured by the globalist media.