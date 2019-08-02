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02.8.19 Mueller Witch Hunt Moving to House?
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6 views • February 09, 2019
Illegal Mueller probe will be shutting down, but the investigations will continue in the House of Representative by Adam Schiff. The deep state will not willingly let this go. They will only stop when forced to stop.
AIM: https://aim4truth.org/2019/02/07/truth-news-headlines-february-8-2019/
DC: https://dailycaller.com/2019/02/07/richard-burr-no-evidence-collusion-trump/
NHN: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/
Digital Tip Jar: https://digitaltipjar.com/NHN
AIM: https://aim4truth.org/2019/02/07/truth-news-headlines-february-8-2019/
DC: https://dailycaller.com/2019/02/07/richard-burr-no-evidence-collusion-trump/
NHN: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/
Digital Tip Jar: https://digitaltipjar.com/NHN
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