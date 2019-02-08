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Raid On Roger Stone Is Just Another Attempt To Overthrow Trump
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679 views • February 08, 2019
Gerald Celente of Trends Research joins Alex Jones live via Skype to give his take on the recently surfaced footage of Roger Stone's unethical raid by the FBI, and he makes the broad point that this whole farce is just another attempt to overthrow President Trump.
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