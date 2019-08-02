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Hail in East Texas 2/8/19 - Sporkplode 31
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5 views • February 08, 2019
Hail pelted East Texas for 10-15 minutes this afternoon of February 8, 2019. Usually, when we get hail in this area, there is a tornado nearby. Not today. Whoo-hoo! But hail soon turned to sleet. My dog and horse didn't seem to mind the backlashing; nor did some birds (think sparrows) at a birdfeeder. Now, waiting for the weather to bring snow. LOL! Anyhoo, while filming, the battery in my camera depleted, so had to replace it. Thankfully, the extra battery was charged. Oh, yah!
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