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GLOBAL EXCLUSIVE: FBI Directs CNN Fake News Production
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1430 views • February 08, 2019
Unbelievable surveillance footage reveals the FBI was directing CNN camera operators during the raid on Roger Stone. Roger tackles this injustice head on!
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