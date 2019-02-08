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Acting AG Whitaker: “Deeply Concerning” That CNN Was At Roger Stone Raid
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310 views • February 08, 2019
cting AG Matt Whitaker testified at a House Judiciary Committee that he was aware of CNN filming the raid on Roger Stone and was “deeply concerned”. Alex and Roger break down this deep state scandal.
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