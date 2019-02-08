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New Video Of Roger Stone Raid Shows FBI Working With CNN
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3552 views • February 08, 2019
Never before seen footage of the FBI raid on Roger Stone’s home has been given EXCLUSIVELY to Infowars. Roger joins Alex to deliver commentary on this possible felony committed by the FBI.
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