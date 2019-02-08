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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) FRIDAY 2/08/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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13 views • February 08, 2019
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StoneDefenseFund.com
BREAKING HUGE STORY OF NUMEROUS FBI LAW VIOLATIONS:
ALEX OBTAINED, AIRS ORIGINALLY THOUGHT CONFISCATED VIDEO OF FBI DIRECTING CNN VIDEO SHOOT AT SCENE BEFORE ROGER STONE RAID & ARREST EVENT
Guests:
Roger Stone
Gerald Celente of Trendsresearch.com
4th Hour:
Dr. Nick Begich, earthpulse.com
StoneDefenseFund.com
BREAKING HUGE STORY OF NUMEROUS FBI LAW VIOLATIONS:
ALEX OBTAINED, AIRS ORIGINALLY THOUGHT CONFISCATED VIDEO OF FBI DIRECTING CNN VIDEO SHOOT AT SCENE BEFORE ROGER STONE RAID & ARREST EVENT
Guests:
Roger Stone
Gerald Celente of Trendsresearch.com
4th Hour:
Dr. Nick Begich, earthpulse.com
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