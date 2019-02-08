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Full Show- AOC Shows Us the UN 2030 Future
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80 views • February 08, 2019
Behind the lies, contradictions is the true dystopian UN 2030 Agenda of “Smart Cities”, Paris Climate Accord and a socialist revolution that will be as devastating as Mao’s “Cultural Revolution”.
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