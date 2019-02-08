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EXCLUSIVE: Roger Stone Raid Footage Was Leaked By Someone Inside Intel Committee
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1204 views • February 08, 2019
Footage of the FBI raid on Roger Stone’s home was leaked to Sinclair Broadcast Group by the Senate Intelligence Committee after Roger handed over his personal surveillance footage to the committee. Roger joins Alex to break down this smear campaign against Roger and Infowars.
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