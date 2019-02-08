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Dr. Schnoebelen former Mason and Mormon on D. Michael Quinn "Early Mormonism and the Magic World View"
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63 views • February 08, 2019
Dr. Schnoebelen former Mason and Mormon on D. Michael Quinn "Early Mormonism and the Magic World View"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkMCDVMrVK8
Dr. William Schnoebelen
Dr. William Schnoebelen
Published on Sep 23, 2018
https://www.pbs.org/mormons/interviews/quinn.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/D._Michael_Quinn
https://byustudies.byu.edu/content/early-mormonism-and-magic-world-view-0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W0Kzkd6x5c8
"Wolves dont lose sleep over the opinions of sheep."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkMCDVMrVK8
Dr. William Schnoebelen
Dr. William Schnoebelen
Published on Sep 23, 2018
https://www.pbs.org/mormons/interviews/quinn.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/D._Michael_Quinn
https://byustudies.byu.edu/content/early-mormonism-and-magic-world-view-0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W0Kzkd6x5c8
"Wolves dont lose sleep over the opinions of sheep."
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